DeepBrain Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

