DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $928,778.05 and approximately $2,873.47 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00051903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,749 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.