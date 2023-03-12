DeFiChain Price Down 4.1% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $252.76 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00433678 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.08 or 0.29313760 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars.

