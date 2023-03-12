Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:DFY traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.67. The company had a trading volume of 203,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.00. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$29.83 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.45.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

