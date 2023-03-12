Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 52-week high of €44.52 ($47.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

