Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 52-week high of €44.52 ($47.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

