Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($18.94) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.16) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.65).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,398.60 ($16.82) on Wednesday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market capitalization of £57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,648.15%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.88), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($510,972.97). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.04) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,782.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.88), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($510,972.97). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

