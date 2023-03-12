Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 375.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

DLR stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,645,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

