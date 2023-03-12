Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000.

DFUV stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

