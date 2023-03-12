Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.55. 12,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.35% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Hydrogen ETF

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

