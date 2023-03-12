Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $264.35 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and $264.35 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00334741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.