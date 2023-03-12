Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.