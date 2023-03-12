Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $24,537.78 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00442082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.37 or 0.29881819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.