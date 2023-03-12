Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.
DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DBX opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
