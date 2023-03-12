Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dropbox by 959.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

