DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $104.48 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

