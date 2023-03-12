Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.