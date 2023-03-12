dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $298.55 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00009307 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $298.55 million and approximately $101.11 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

