Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 23rd

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $698.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

