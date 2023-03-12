eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

