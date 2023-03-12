Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE EVT opened at C$137.65 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$112.00 and a twelve month high of C$138.12. The company has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$133.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.32.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

