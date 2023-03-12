Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
TSE EVT opened at C$137.65 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$112.00 and a twelve month high of C$138.12. The company has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$133.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.32.
