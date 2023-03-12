eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

About eHealth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

