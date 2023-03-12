Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,301 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Elastic worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic Trading Down 5.6 %

Elastic Profile

NYSE:ESTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.