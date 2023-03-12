Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.45 million and $44,568.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012191 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,303,795 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

