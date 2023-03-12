Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.