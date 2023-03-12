Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 801,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

