Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.