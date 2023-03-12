Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,053. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $265.07 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

