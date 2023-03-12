Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Enbridge worth $115,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

