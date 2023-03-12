Energi Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Energi has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $154,735.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,512,286 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.