EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Articles

