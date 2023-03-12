EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

