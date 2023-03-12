EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

