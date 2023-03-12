EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.31. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.