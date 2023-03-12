EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

FUTY opened at $41.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

