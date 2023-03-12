EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2,352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

CNRG stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

