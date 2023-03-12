EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

