EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

