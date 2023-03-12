ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $152.45 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00224913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.73 or 0.99942790 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0095203 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $196.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

