EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

