Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $131.52 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $131.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.32 or 0.00083339 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00339794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00683097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00551876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00157633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,881,879 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

