European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 1.4%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.47. Approximately 96,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 87,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.49.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$313.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.22.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

