Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.56 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $32.56 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

