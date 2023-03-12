Everscale Price Hits $0.0967 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $168.02 million and $4.76 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,842,595 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

