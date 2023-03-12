Everscale Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $167.84 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,809,072 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

