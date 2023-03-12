Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 87.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 166,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 380.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 199,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 243.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

