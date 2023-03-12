Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $6,690.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a twelve month low of $6,690.00 and a twelve month high of $8,275.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7,621.15.
About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.