Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $6,690.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a twelve month low of $6,690.00 and a twelve month high of $8,275.00. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7,621.15.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

