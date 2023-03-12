Fellaz Price Reaches $1.89 on Major Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00008849 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $18.66 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

