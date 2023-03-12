Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 40,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

