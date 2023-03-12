Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 40,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
