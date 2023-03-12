Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $280.72 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00024694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00435349 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.54 or 0.29493528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 403,058,434 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

