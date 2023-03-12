Financial Comparison: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 3.97 -$28.15 million ($2.22) -4.78 Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.79 $112.06 million $0.79 15.11

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seritage Growth Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -82.97% -8.10% -2.59% Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

