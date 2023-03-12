First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Rating) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 4,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

